Assange bekennt sich vor US-Gericht schuldig

Im Gegenzug soll er für das Schuldbekenntnis nach seiner bereits verbüßten Haft auf freien Fuß kommen. Assange ist der Protagonist eines großen Spionageskandals. 2006 hatte der Australier die Plattform WikiLeaks gegründet mit der Mission, Whistleblower zu unterstützen und verborgene Informationen ans Licht zu bringen. Von 2010 an veröffentlichte WikiLeaks geheimes Material von US-Militäreinsätzen im Irak und in Afghanistan der Whistleblowerin Chelsea Manning. Die USA warfen Assange in der Folge vor, geheimes Material gestohlen, veröffentlicht und damit das Leben von US-Informanten in Gefahr gebracht zu haben.
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is seen inside a security gate as he arrives for a court hearing at the US Federal Courthouse in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands in Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands, on June 26, 2024, after reaching a plea deal with US authorities. WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange arrived at a US court on June 26 to face a final court hearing under a plea deal expected to end years of legal drama and allow him to return to his native Australia as a free man..The 52-year-old, wearing a black suit and ochre-colored tie with his hair slicked back, was seen entering the court in Saipan in the Northern Mariana Islands, a Pacific US territory..He will plead guilty to a single count of conspiracy to obtain and disseminate national defence information, according to a court document. (Photo by Yuichi YAMAZAKI / AFP)