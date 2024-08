Französische Filmlegende Alain Delon mit 88 Jahren gestorben

(FILES) French actor Alain Delon poses during a photocall before being awarded with an Honorary Palme d'Or at the 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 19, 2019. Jean-Cedric Gaux, the public prosecutor in Montargis, announced on July 26, 2024 that he had closed the case opened after the seizure at the end of February of seventy-two firearms from Alain Delon's home in Douchy-Montcorbon (Loiret). (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP)